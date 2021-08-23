Taylor Swift Posts First TikTok: ‘Lots Going On at the Moment’

Taylor Swift started off this August week with a splash, posting her first TikTok. However, she apparently used the moment simply to remind everyone that the vinyl edition of her forthcoming re-recording of her album “Red” is now available for pre-sale, and she’s on on TikTok.

“Lots going on at the moment,” she wrote, although she only listed the two things. “Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on toktok now let the games begin. #SwiftTok.”

The post includes four video snippets of her rapping along with British MC Dave’s Swift-name-dropping song “Screwface Capital”:

“I made a link with the Russians

Six figure discussions, dinners in public

My linen all tailored

My outstanding payments swift like Taylor

And boy I owe ‘dem men a beatin’”

Two of the clips are style like videos and album artwork from her recent “Folklore” and “Evermore” albums, while two are more summery.

The re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” will be released on Nov. 19. The re-recording will feature 30 songs, including a 10-minute extended version of “All Too Well.”

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken,” Swift wrote in announcing the album. “It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

