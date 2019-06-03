Taylor Swift Advocates For the Equality Act in a Letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander

Taylor Swift is making her support of the LGBTQ+ community known at the start of Pride Month! On Friday, the 29-year-old singer shared a lengthy letter written to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander. In the message, Taylor - who has lived in the Southern state since she was 14 - advocated for passing the Equality Act, which would shield LGBTQ+ members from discrimination in the workplace, schools, and other forums. The bill has already passed through the House and will go before the Senate.

"I hope we can all put aside partisan affiliations when it comes to matters of basic human rights," Taylor wrote. She also noted that protecting those human rights will lead to more jobs in the state as multiple major companies, such as Amazon, Hilton, and Ikea, have opposed anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments and feel it would "negatively affect their ability to do business in Tennessee."

The "ME!" songstress - who also linked to a Change.org petition that supports the Equality Act - went on to denounce President Donald Trump's attitude toward the bill, adding, "I personally reject the President's stance that his administration 'supports equal treatment of all' but that the Equality Act 'in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.' No. One cannot take the position that one supports a community while condemning it in the next breath as going against 'conscience' or 'parental rights.'"

Taylor first broke her political silence in a major way back in October. Ahead of the midterm elections in Tennessee, she shared an Instagram post that endorsed Phil Bredesen while encouraging her fans and followers to vote. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG," she wrote. "I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love."

Following her endorsement, the state of Tennessee saw a drastic spike in the number of registered voters, most of whom were between the ages of 18 and 29. Though she likely wasn't the only factor in the surge, the increase in young voters does suggest she played a part in it. Hopefully, her large platform will continue to make a positive difference in the fight for civil rights.