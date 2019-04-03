Taylor Swift Parody Fan Account Creator Says She Submitted Tweets From Inside an Israeli Military Prison

Taylor Swift parody fan Twitter account @LegitTayUpdates often posts fun facts and jokes about the pop singer that receive likes and RTs in the hundreds and low thousands. But the account's new most popular tweet isn't a jab at the forthcoming Cats movie or praise for Taylor's filled-in eyebrows — it's a story about its creator, who says she recently took a hiatus from posting because she claims she was serving time in an Israeli military prison, detained for refusing to join the Israel Defense Forces.

19-year-old "N" (we're using her first initial to protect her identity) is the person behind @LegitTayUpdates. She says she lives in south Israel and started the account in December 2017. On Feb 1, 2019, she tweeted from the account, "So I think most of you know (?) but I'm going to prison tomorrow for refusing to enlist to the military, which I know sounds kinda funny, but it also means I'll be gone for a while (not sure how long)." Two months later, on April 2, she posted again, "As most of you know, I haven't been very active in the past couple of months because I was in prison :/ I'm back now though :) more Taylor Swift updates coming soon!" Teen Vogue could not independently verify her story.

As of now, that tweet has been shared around the internet, racking up more than 50,000 likes. "I can't believe my most notorious Taylor Swift Update™ is not even about Taylor but about me being released from prison," she tweeted on April 2.

N says she spent about two months in a military prison, which she says was a consequence of her not enlisting in the IDF. Israel's Defense Service Law requires citizens and permanent residents of Israel to start registration with the Israel Defense Forces authorities at age 16 and a half, according to the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. Upon reaching 18, men are required to serve for almost 3 years, while women serve two years according to the BBC. There are some exemptions allowed for citizens traveling abroad (who can get a deferment), for people with mental or physical health reasons for refusal, and for certain religions and nationalities (Palestinians in Israel, for example, are not required to enlist, an op-ed contributor to the New York Times notes).

During the time she says she was in prison, however, N was not content to let @LegitTayUpdates lay dormant. On Feb. 25, she posted what she said was a handwritten message from herself, posted by a friend who had allegedly visited her in prison, complete with the iconic chat bubble emoji she puts before all her tweets. The note reads, "I'm still in prison lmao but I asked a friend to post this: can y'all stop making comments on Taylor's body...she'll let us know when/if she's pregnant. Calm down."

In recent years, several high profile stories have been published about Israeli citizens who do not enlist as a form of protest against the IDF, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the country's conflict with Palestinians. Since N has returned to Twitter, she has continued her protest by using @LegitTayUpdates to advocate for the Free Palestine movement, including urging her followers to donate to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, N talked about why she says she made the decision not to enlist, her purported time in prison, and why she's a fan of Taylor Swift's growing political activism.

Teen Vogue: So how did you actually refuse military service?

N: I had to go to an official IDF enlisting place, declare that I refuse to enlist, be put on trial, receive official charges, and only then go to prison. When my recruitment process started, I was 16, and I went along with the tests required, since that's just what you do. Since then, I've spoken to many Palestinians and informed myself, which is why I decided to do the time. Although you can be arrested for not responding to correspondence, I've actually gotten several warnings that I'll be arrested if I don't show up to certain tests and evaluations. I'm one of dozens — if not hundreds — of Israeli teens who refuse to join the IDF. We get called lazy and anti-patriotic or anti-semitic, but that's just part of the deal in a place like this.