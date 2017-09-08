Taylor Swift’s Music Video Director Claims Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ Copied ‘Bad Blood’

Kahn went on to clap back on Twitter after the Beyhive came for him.

Ooo, look what you made him do. Joseph Kahn is known for his memorable music videos, but now he’s getting a reputation for stirring up some drama with one of the most intense fan bases out there -- the Beyhive.

Kahn, who directed the music videos for Taylor Swift’s recent “Look What You Made Me Do” and her 2014 hit “Bad Blood,” took aim at Beyonce and her fans in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Noting that Beyonce’s fans have been coming at him on Twitter for seemingly copying the pop diva’s work with the “LWYMMD” video, Kahn went on to say that all artists are influenced by one another.

“It’s not ‘Formation’ at all. They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top,” he said. “But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

It was unclear from the piece whether the comment was made in gest or not, but Kahn still had fun with the reaction, tweeting a link to the article and writing, “Come get it Beyhive. The candy is right here.”

He continued to post shady links claiming Beyonce had sampled from others, writing, “Beyhive triggered.”

Come get it Beyhive. The candy is right here. https://t.co/FCaz7HgeVV — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 7, 2017

But then Kahn seemed to clarify that he’d been joking, retweeting several followers who noted that the Beyhive wasn’t in on the joke.

When asked if he had simply been “trolling,” Kahn replied, “Yes. The world is full of stupid mother**kers.”

This isn’t the first time Kahn has come to Swift’s defense. In July 2016, he slammed the Kardashians shortly after Kim Kardashian released snippets on Snapchat of the now-infamous phone call between Kanye West and Swift.

“Ain't the first time the Kardashians supported the murder of an innocent blonde woman,” he tweeted at the time, going on to praise Swift.

Kahn previously opened up to ET about Swift’s creative process and involvement in her videos.

“We have a complete discussion. These are true collaborations -- it’s not like, ‘Hey Joseph, here’s a song and come back and tell me what to do.’ It’s not like that at all,” he said. “We talk about every shot, we discuss every set-up as we’re doing it and there’s nothing that happens without literally both of us putting our brains together about it.”

