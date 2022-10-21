Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Breaks Spotify Record for Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day

“Midnights” is already making history.

Taylor Swift’s 10th album, which released on Friday, has officially broken the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day. Spotify announced the news on its socials Friday afternoon, writing: “And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.”

Swift reacted to the news on Twitter, saying: “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

Throughout the week, Swift also partnered with Spotify to tease lyrics from the album on different billboards around the world, including in New York City, Nashville, Mexico and London.

It’s been quite the 24 hours for Swift, who released a deluxe “3 a.m.” edition of the album with seven bonus tracks and dropped a music video for “Anti-Hero” on Friday morning. Before the album came out, Swift also appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” to tease the rest of the album’s music videos, which star the Haim sisters, album producer Jack Antonoff, Laura Dern, Pat McGrath, Mike Birbiglia, John Early and Dita Von Teese.

“Midnights” has garnered rave reviews, with Variety‘s Chris Willman writing: “With the first pulse of the first track, ‘Midnights’ is back at the oasis of pop music steeped in synthesizers and programmed beats, not acoustic instruments and high-string guitars. She’s returned to what at this point counts as her most familiar stylistic home — a mostly electronic bed of sounds that, for the length of this album, anyway, is coming back stronger than a ‘90s trend, to borrow a phrase.”

