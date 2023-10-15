Taylor Swift Crashes ‘Saturday Night Live’ Premiere to Introduce Ice Spice — After Travis Kelce’s Cameo
Look what you made her do. Moments after made a surprise appearance on Saturday’s premiere of “,” hosted by , the superstar made a cameo of her own.
Swift appeared on screen following a commercial break to introduce her friend, Ice Spice, for her second performance of the night.
🫶 @taylorswift13 @icespicee_#SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/0gXEcvWQDS
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023
Swift last appeared on “SNL” — for her fifth time — in 2021 when she delivered a 10-minute performance of “All Too Well.”
Earlier in the night, the sketch show featured an NFL Fox Sunday skit, mocking how much attention the league has been paying to Swift and Kelce’s rumored romance. In the sketch, Kenan Thompson played Curt Menefee, with Mikey Day as Howie Long, James Austin Johnson as Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker as Michael Strahan and Molly Kearney as Terry Bradshaw.
After a lot of Swift puns, Thompson turned to the camera and said, “When we get back we are going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk football.” With that, Kelce popped up, replying, “Yes, please!”
The NFL's in their Swiftie era #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/DZ1F1bomol
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023
Neither Kelce nor Swift came on stage at the end of the show, but Davidson thanked both of them.
