Taylor Swift leaves football game with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift watches next to Donna Kelce in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music superstar Taylor Swift left Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was photographed sitting with Kelce's mother Donna and cheering on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

She was seen in video smiling and wearing a Chiefs hoodie tied around her waist as she walked out of the stadium with Kelce after the Chiefs beat the Bears 41 to 10.

The singer attended the game after she heard Kelce invite her to it during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show podcast Thursday.

People.com cited an unnamed source as saying: "Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends. Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.' She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday."

Taylor Swift holds one of her nine awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on September 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Earlier this month, Swift won four MTV Video Music Awards at a ceremony in Newark, N.J.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a grand entrance against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI