Taylor Swift just took over Pitbull’s radio station. Here’s what we know

Sorry, Pitbull, you’ve been replaced. At least temporarily — and for a really good cause.

To pay homage to the one and only Taylor Swift, SiriusXM has launched a channel completely and totally dedicated to her through May 5.

Channel 13 (obvio, it’s the “Love Story” singer’s fave number) used to belong to Mr. 305. Don’t worry, Miami’s favorite rapper has been switched over to Ch. 3 for the time being.

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display,” SiriusXM president-CCO Scott Greenstein said, calling the beloved Grammy winner “a legend.”

Not that they don’t already, but now Swifties can listen to their idol officially around the clock. Songs from the pop star’s amazing and ever changing 18-year career will be played 24/7.

And on April 19, there will be new stuff too, when Swift’s highly anticipated album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” drops.

Subscriptions to this temporary service start at $9.99, which is a lot cheaper than tickets for her Eras concert coming up in October at Hard Rock, just sayin.’

Fans seem over the moon about the move. Under the NYC based company’s Instagram announcement, people were saying they want this channel to be permanent.

“There are so many Taylor songs. You could easily have a whole station around her.”

“Long overdue!”

“Can we keep it forever and ever...”