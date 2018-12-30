Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Walk Arm-In-Arm Before Having Lunch with the Actor’s Family in N.Y.C.

Romance is in the air!

Taylor Swift was spotted holding hands and walking arm-in-arm with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on Sunday as the pair walked through the streets of New York City. The duo later grabbed lunch with The Favourite actor’s brothers Thomas and Patrick Alwyn.

During their cold weather outing, the “Delicate” singer, 29, wore a cozy burnt orange coat, which she paired with purple pants, a multi-colored scarf, a pair of black boots and a black hat. Swift also carried a black cross-body Yves Saint Laurent purse.

Alwyn, 27, opted for a waist-length blue coat with a pair of blue pants, grey sneakers and a black cap.

View photos Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift More

RELATED: Joe Alwyn Explains Why He and Taylor Swift Keep Relationship Hidden from Public

Their walk AROUND town occurred mere hours before the release of the superstar’s Reputation Stadium Tour concert film, which will be available to watch on Netflix at 12:01 a.m on New Year’s Eve.

Along with performances of Swift’s hits, the film will feature epic pyrotechnics, fireworks and a 63-foot cobra named Karyn — and as Swift fans know, the Grammy winner embraced the snake during her Reputation era after she was bullied on social media with the reptile.

Swift’s opening acts on her tour, friends Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, are also included in the film.

RELATED VIDEO: Ready For It – Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour Concert Film on Netflix

After managing to date secretly for months, news of Swift and Alwyn’s relationship finally broke in May 2017 — but the couple has managed to mostly keep their relationship outside of the spotlight.

Although Alwyn has been a familiar face at Swift’s tour stops, and the singer has accompanied her boyfriend to his film premieres, the couple is happy keeping their private life to themselves.

“I understand people’s curiosity in the world we live in, about people’s private lives. Well, I don’t understand it, but I know it exists,” Alwyn said in an interview with Total Film published in September. “For me, I just don’t feel it’s something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don’t know about it, and it’s just not theirs to have.”

View photos Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn More

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Says Her Political Stance ‘Is Important’: ‘I Think It’s Great’

A source previously told PEOPLE that Swift is extremely happy with Alwyn.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” the source said. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”