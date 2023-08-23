Taylor Swift isn't coming to Springfield, but here are other ways to celebrate her tour

Didn't get to see Taylor Swift when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium last month? No need to worry — Springfield businesses are giving Swifties the opportunity to celebrate "The Eras Tour" in their own way.

Swift performed to a sold-out Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on both July 7 and 8. The pop artist released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" at the concert and even had Joey King, Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash up on stage with her.

Music venues, bars and restaurants across the country have been hosting their own Taylor Swift-themed dance parties, playing the artist's top songs and serving up Swift-inspired menu items. Here's how Springfield businesses are getting in on the action.

417 Taphouse

417 Taphouse is hosting its Taylor Swift Bash at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. The 18-and-up party is free and folks are encouraged to dress in their favorite era and bring friendship bracelets. The bar will also be offering Taylor Swift-themed drinks throughout the night.

The Riff

The Riff is hosting its Long Live Taylor "Speak Now" Dance ParTAY at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Tickets are available online for $15 at bit.ly/3KNBqjb.

Club Rodeo

Club Rodeo is hosting its two-hour Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Tickets are available online for $15 at bit.ly/45BfDTF.

The Old Glass Place

All aglow: The Candlelight Concert Series features a string quartet playing classical and popular music in the round.

A part of a growing national trend, Candlelight Concerts is coming to Springfield, debuting its A Tribute to Taylor Swift performance at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, and at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at The Old Glass Place.

Candlelight Concerts provide a multi-sensory musical experience with performers sitting among a sea of candles. The Listeso String Quartet will perform 12 covers throughout the 65-minute performance. Tickets are available online between $31-51 at feverup.com/m/135224.

