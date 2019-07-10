Taylor Swift Is the Highest Paid Celebrity of 2019 -- See Where Kylie Jenner and Kanye West Stand

Taylor Swift has landed the number one spot on Forbes' 2019 Celebrity 100 List, which ranks the world’s highest-paid entertainers.

Taylor Swift has landed the number one spot on Forbes' 2019 Celebrity 100 List, which ranks the world’s highest-paid entertainers in music, sports and entertainment.

The magazine reports that 29-year-old Swift earned a pretax income of $185 million over the past year, her biggest earnings total yet. The impressive total was primarily due to Netflix buying the exclusive rights to her super-successful Reputation Stadium Tour last year for a live concert special on New Year's Eve, as well as her joining Universal Music Group’s Republic Records last November after leaving Big Machine Label Group.Forbes reports that her new deal could be worth up to $200 million.

Swift beat out 21-year-old Kylie Jenner's estimated $170 million -- which landed the makeup mogul the number two spot on the list -- and 42-year-old Kanye West, who takes the number three spot with $150 million. West's fortune is due to him owning 100 percent of his billion-dollar Yeezy sneaker empire.

Other famous faces landing in the top 10 include Swift's good friend, 28-year-old Ed Sheeran, who nabbed the number five spot with $110 million, and 68-year-old Dr. Phil, who is at number nine with $95 million.

Meanwhile, Swift's new record deal recently made headlines again, when she accused talent manager Scooter Braun of bullying her over a period of several years, and claimed that Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta didn't give her a fair opportunity to buy back her master recordings before selling the company -- and thus her catalog -- to Braun earlier this month.

"Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create," she said in a message posted to her fans on Tumblr. "Thankfully, I left my past in Scott's hands and not my future. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make."

For more on the drama, including several celebrities like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Cara Delevingne publicly taking sides, watch the video below:

