Taylor Swift 'had a front row seat' to Selena Gomez's relationship with Justin Bieber: 'She's been through so much'

Before there was Jelena there was Jaylor. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship has stood the test of time (and various boyfriends), and Swift couldn't be happier about where her BFF is at both professionally and personally. The singers separately talked with Zane Lowe on Apple's Beat 1 radio Friday, where Swift called Gomez's new song, "Lose You to Love Me," "the best thing she's ever done."

"She came over. She played me the video. I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her," the "Lover" singer gushed, according to Elle. "She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff. I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she's done so far."

Lowe asked Swift what the difference is between Gomez before and now.

"You know, I think no one can say that better than she can, but just from my perspective as her friend, I've just never been more proud," she replied. "The things that she’s overcome, the situations she’s risen above, it’s been a long time since we were friends and she’s the best. She’s just the best. I’m really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they’ve had to go through and they can process that and make art that’s going to help other people, that’s what kind of song this is. I’m stoked."

Lowe later played Swift's soundbites to Gomez, who called the remarks "very sweet."

"[Taylor has been an] amazing [friend]. For sure. She was frustrated when I was frustrated; she was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side. I think they visibly saw me in so much pain. And they didn’t want it for me but they — sorry..." Gomez paused, getting emotional. "They never stopped loving me. And I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video, and her mom and Taylor started crying. And it wasn’t because the song was emotional. It was just because the first thing they said to me was, ‘We’re so happy that you’re here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.’ And that’s a huge thing for me."

The actress spoke about the heartbreak she experienced, calling it "awful."

"Yeah, it was pretty terrible," she said. "And that’s okay. I think I had experienced years of it already so I wasn’t really thrown off, but I was just exhausted."

Although she never named Bieber, it isn't hard to figure out who or what the singer is referring to. Gomez and Bieber were on and off for almost 10 years and were dating at the beginning of 2018. A couple of months after splitting, he proposed to Hailey Baldwin and the two are now married.

"My heart was just so tired," Gomez continued. "And I think that allowing myself to just say that was important for me."

Gomez took a break from the spotlight and from music to focus on her mental health.

"I started noticing that my life just became a story, and it was entertainment, and I was just not okay with that because it was real and it was very real to me," she explained. "And I think that’s the time I needed to just say, ‘I’m not going to be a part of this anymore.’"

The "Look at Her Now" singer said she is in a "happy" space, one year after going through one of the hardest periods of her life.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.