Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe

Taylor Swift was full of surprises this weekend. The singer-songwriter made an unexpected appearance last night, March 31, at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, where she treated the audience to an impromptu concert. According to USA Today affiliate Tennessean, Taylor performed some of her OG hits like "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me," in addition to more current jams like "Shake It Off."

In addition to surprising the crowd with music, Taylor reportedly took time to tell stories with songwriter Craig Wiseman. Of course, there was plenty of time for a stroll down memory lane, considering that Nashville takes Taylor back to her roots (and the Bluebird Cafe marks one of Taylor's first performance spots). "I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe," Taylor said while onstage. "I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists — this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer's take on the songs they've put out into the world."

This isn't the first time that Taylor has had some tricks up her sleeve. In 2016, she surprised one of her oldest fans by giving 96-year-old Cyrus Porter an at-home performance. And last year, she hand-picked several lucky fans from Twitter and invited them to her house for a Reputation listening party, ahead of the album's release. One thing is definitely for sure: Taylor knows how to plan a surprise, and she always keeps her fans on their toes.

