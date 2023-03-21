Taylor Swift steps out in crystals, fringe on her 'Eras' tour. See the sketches Roberto Cavalli dreamed up for her epic looks.

Taylor Swift's onstage fashion, with custom looks designed by Roberto Cavalli (whose sketch is seen at right), was all the rage as she kicked off the first leg of her tour. (Photo: Getty Images; illustration by Roberto Cavalli)

It's officially Taylor Swift season.

The singer kicked off the first leg of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., over the weekend, and, as expected, pulled out all the stops when it came to delivering a powerhouse performance. But that's not all she delivered.

The fashionista left fans in awe when she stepped out in a number of looks from Oscar de la Renta, Alberta Ferretti and Versaci — with her custom Roberto Cavalli dresses, designed by the brand's creative director Fausto Puglisi and brimming with fringe and crystals, really stealing the show.

Puglisi's original sketches offer a peek inside the duo's creative collaboration, which began at the Grammy Awards in February when Swift wore custom Cavalli on the red carpet.

According to a statement from Puglisi, who shared sketches of the Eras looks with Yahoo Entertainment, each garment worn by Swift required over 170 hours of careful hand-craftsmanship by skilled artisans. Upon closer inspection, one can't help but appreciate the amount of work that went into it.

Here are some of the mesmerizing Cavalli looks:

An embroidered rhombus top and miniskirt

Swarovski crystals and metallic cylindrical embroidery create a rhombus motif in shades of fuchsia all over a coordinating bustier top and miniskirt. To complete the brilliance, Puglisi notes that he layered "briolette fringes" for depth.

A custom Roberto Cavalli embroidered rhombus top and miniskirt, worn by Swift during the first leg of her Eras tour in Arizona over the weekend. (Photo: Getty Images; illustration by Roberto Cavalli)

A gold-fringed minidress

This frock is fully embroidered in light gold flounces of briolette fringe, forming horizontal zig-zag tiers all over the body. A closer inspection shows complex wide straps falling into a fitted sweetheart bustier.

The gold-fringed minidress, worn effortlessly by Swift, at left, and as dreamed up by Puglisi, at right. (Photo: Getty Images; illustration by Roberto Cavalli)

A black embroidered-snake asymmetrical catsuit

This one-legged suit features a three-dimensional embroidered snake motif winding from top to bottom, fully articulated by ruby red baguettes, black bezels and diamond crystal accents. Naturally, matching combat boots feature the same base and embroidery.

Swift came to life in this embroidered snake asymmetrical black catsuit by Cavalli. (Credit: Getty Images / Roberto Cavalli)

A gold fringed knee-length dress

Swift wowed fans in this midi petticoat dress made of embroidered strips encrusted with degraded crystals from dark gold to diamond, separating from the sides on down to create uneven fringes.

Story continues

The gold-fringed knee-length dress was another head-turner. (Photo: Getty Images; illustration by Roberto Cavalli)

For wearing his creations so beautifully, Puglisi showed his gratitude to the singer in a series of Instagram posts to coincide with the opening night of her tour.

"Taylor, you are a living Legend!!" he wrote alongside images of his first rhombus top and miniskirt design. "You slayed my Cavalli last night for the opening of Your Eras tour in Arizona. 💗 This is Epic! ☄️"

He continued: "I’m so excited to be part of Your new tour. Everything looked beyond gorgeous! And the MUSIC!!!! Last night was Magic!"

His sentiments were echoed on the brand's Instagram account, where it shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her sparkly miniskirt-bustier set.

"Creative Director @faustopuglisi has always had a deep connection with music, dressing @taylorswift at the recent Grammys was a dream come true," the post reads, alongside clips of a few seamstresses working to get the beads and jewels perfectly placed.

"Now the dream continues as the #RobertoCavalli atelier created a capsule collection for her #ErasTour," it continued. "The design, the finishing, the hand application of each crystal and fringe has been hand crafted to match the extraordinary talent that is, #TaylorSwift."