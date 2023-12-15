‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Set for Release in China

It’s official: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie is heading to China, the last major market the pop star has yet to conquer in 2023.

The smash-hit concert film, which already has earned over $250 million worldwide, is set to receive a wide release in China on Dec. 31, New Years Eve. The announcement was made in Beijing Friday at 13:13 (or 1:13 pm), a reference to Swift’s much-beloved lucky number.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

As is the case virtually everywhere, Swift is arguably the most popular contemporary American musical artist in China. The upcoming release could add considerably to the pop star’s already impressive global box office haul.

More to come…

Best of The Hollywood Reporter