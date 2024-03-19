‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Most Watched Music Film Ever On Disney+ With 4.6M Views

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour broke records on Disney+ with 4.6 million views, making it the No. 1 music film ever on the platform per the studio.

Swifties watched 16.2 million hours of the blockbuster 3.5-hour concert film this past weekend.

These viewership numbers are based on 3 days of streaming; views released for other movie premieres on Disney+ were based on 5 days of viewing (i.e. The Little Mermaid, Elemental).

The Disney+ edition of the concert featured the performances of new songs by the 14x Grammy winner such as “cardigan” as well as four additional acoustic songs: “Maroon,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “You Are in Love,” and “I Can See You.”

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is 3.5 hours long, making it significantly longer than most titles on Disney+. A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime for those keeping track.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, distributed by AMC Theatres, became the second highest grossing convert film ever at $262M worldwide behind Sony’s Michael Jackson swan song, This Is It, at $267M. Stateside with $180.7M, Eras Tour is the highest grossing concert film at the domestic B.O.

Other Disney+ concert and music events include Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Black Is King: A Film by Beyoncé, and The Beatles: Get Back. There’s also Swift’s own, folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

