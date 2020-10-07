Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden for president: 'The change we need most'

Taylor Swift revealed who she is voting for in the 2020 election in an upcoming issue of V magazine.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” the 30-year-old shared with the publication. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

The singer-songwriter has kept her vote quiet until Wednesday, just 27 days before Nov. 3.

"So apt that it's come out on the night of the VP debate," she wrote on Twitter. "Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot."



”So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate,” she wrote on Twitter. “Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot.”

While in discussion with the magazine, Swift spoke to a few of the reasons that she’s throwing her support behind the Democratic ticket. Most specifically, she shared her concerns around protecting the LGBTQ community, women and people of color.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” she said. “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

Swift previously spoke to Vogue about the reasons behind why she didn’t endorse a candidate, specifically Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 election. “I just knew I wasn’t going to help. Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was ‘She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar,’” she said back in Sept. 2019. “These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? ‘Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women.’ The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

The Tennessee resident then spoke out politically for the first time leading up to the 2018 midterm elections when she penned a lengthy Instagram post endorsing Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote in the post — the impact of which was documented in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana and in a notable spike in voter registration.

