Taylor Swift drops track list for new album, including two collaborations

"I love you, it's ruining my life."

Taylor Swift shared on Monday the song titles and information about two collaborations for her 11th era, "The Tortured Poets Department," an album she announced after winning her 13th career Grammy on Sunday.

There are four sides to the album, according to a post on Swift's Instagram account. Based on the names of the songs, fans may be in for a break-up album about her ex-boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn, who Swift dated for six years.

Side A:

"Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)"

"The Tortured Poets Department"

"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"

"Down Bad"

Side B:

"So Long, London"

"But Daddy I Love Him"

"Fresh Out the Slammer"

"Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + The Machine)

Side C:

"Guilty as Sin?"

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

"I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"

"loml"

Side D:

"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

"The Alchemy"

"Clara Bow"

Bonus Track: "The Manuscript"

"I want to say thank you to the fans," Swift said, holding her Grammy for pop vocal album, "by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19."

Swift is heading to Tokyo for the start of her 2024 Eras Tour leg.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift drops track list for new album, including collaborations