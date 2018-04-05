Taylor Swift Donates to Anti-Sexual Assault Organization RAINN

Taylor Swift is making good on her pledge last August to donate to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims.

On Thursday, RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) tweeted that the 28-year-old singer donated to the organization, though didn't reveal the amount. April marks Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month.

"Thank you @TaylorSwift13 for always standing with survivors," RAINN tweeted. "Your generous donation this week during #SAAPM ensures that survivors and their loved ones get the help they need and deserve."

RAINN is the largest non-profit anti-sexual assault organization in the country, and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline, as well as the Department of Defense (DoD) Safe Helpline. The organization carries out programs to prevent sexual assault, help survivors and to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

This isn't the first time Swift has shown her support for sexual assault survivors. Last August, she made a donation to actress Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation, which works to help "transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, support survivors’ healing, and end this violence forever," according to its website.

Last August, a jury found former radio DJ David Mueller liable of assault and battery for allegedly groping Swift during a meet-and-greet in Denver, Colorado, in 2013. Mueller, who has denied the claims, filed a $3 million suit against the singer in September 2015, claiming she cost him his job and future career opportunities. Swift countersued Mueller for $1, accusing him of assault and battery. In addition to finding that Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, and her radio promotions director, Frank Bell, did not intentionally interfere with Mueller's contract, the jury also ruled that Swift be awarded the symbolic dollar.

After her victory in court, Swift pledged to donate to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she said in a statement at the time. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Last month, Swift also made a donation to support the March for Our Lives movements.

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence," she Instagrammed. "Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship. I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform."

