Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Communities Devastated by Tornadoes

Storms and tornadoes ripped across communities in Middle Tennessee on Saturday, leaving at least six people dead and dozens injured. As of Monday, thousands of state residents remained without power as survivors surveyed what was left of flattened homes and businesses.

To help support communities affected by the disaster, Taylor Swift reportedly donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Hal Cato, CEO of the community foundation, confirmed the contribution with USA today.

“Taylor’s incredible generous gift sends a message to her hometown, and the communities around it, that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event,” wrote Cato on X, formerly Twitter. According to the CFMT, the group works with other organizations to direct donations to recovery efforts across the region.

“Each one of these funds is intentionally designed to ensure that assistance will quickly get to those who need it the most,” said Cato in a statement released on cfmt.org, where contributions can be made. “During this holiday season, we will all be working hard to ensure that amidst the wreckage from Saturday night, survivors know there is a community ready to lift them up.”

Swift attended Hendersonville High School in Sumner County, one of several counties including Davidson and Montgomery, impacted by the devastating weather.

The artist has previously supported her hometown. In March 2020, after 24 people died after tornadoes swept through Nashville and central Tennessee, Swift donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. “Nashville is my home,” Swift wrote in a statement at the time. “And the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.”

