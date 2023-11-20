Taylor Swift Delights Over 'Unreal' Accomplishment At Billboard Music Awards 2023

Taylor Swift showed love to the Swifties after scooping up 10 wins in a history-making night at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Swift, who is currently on tour in Brazil, took home awards in several of the ceremony’s categories including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist.

She was the night’s biggest female winner and won the second-most BBMAs this year behind Morgan Wallen (11).

Swift is now tied with Drake, who took home five awards on Sunday, for the most wins in BBMAs history. She also tied Drake for the most wins in the Top Artist category (3).

The singer, in a pre-recorded acceptance speech for the digital-only ceremony, remarked on her “unreal” accomplishment.

“The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard awards, I’m talking to the fans specifically, none of this happens without you,” Swift said.

She continued: “Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about and I’m so honored that this year you made the tour – The Eras Tour – so magical. You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just like – I love you so much, I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you ten million times for this.”

Swift’s big night follows the release of her 2022 album “Midnights,” where 10 of the album’s tracks occupied the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in the chart’s history.

