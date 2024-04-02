Taylor Swift cracks Forbes’ 2024 list of celebrity billionaires

Thanks to the overwhelming success of her whirlwind Eras Tour, Taylor Swift on Tuesday cracked Forbes’ 2024 list of the World’s Celebrity Billionaires.

“Her estimated $190 million post-tax earnings from her historic Eras Tour helped boost the country-and-pop musician into the three-comma club — the first person to do it based solely on songwriting and performing,” the financial publication said of the 34-year-old sensation, who ranked 14th among entertainers in its 10-figure celebrity club.

Swift hit the billion-dollar mark in October, according to both Forbes and Bloomberg.

At that time, Bloomberg reported the “All Too Well” singer’s fortune included $370 million from ticket sales and merchandise. The music she released since 2019 was good for another $400 million. Swift also reportedly owns more than $100 million in property.

Forbes lists her net worth at $1.1 billion.

“Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf joined Swift as a newcomer on Forbes’ 2024 rundown. The 77-year-old Manhattan native even outranked Swift, with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, putting him in 13th place among celebrity billionaires.

Former NBA star Magic Johnson can also count himself among 2024’s rookies, thanks to a $1.2 billion worth generated by investments in professional sports teams, movie theaters and other ventures. The 64-year-old debuted at No. 12 among the world’s richest entertainers.

The 14 celebrities on the list are worth a collective $31 billion. The list is topped by George Lucas, whose “Star Wars” franchise helped him achieve a net worth of $5.5 billion.

Along with Swift, the other musicians in the lineup are singer Rihanna and rapper Jay-Z, who respectively rank ninth and fifth.

Rihanna’s stakes in Fenty Beauty and luxury brand LVMH help make her net worth $1.4 billion. The 36-year-old “Diamonds” singer was first deemed a Forbes billionaire in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z — “hip-hop’s first billionaire” — joined the club in 2019 and has since doubled his value, according to Forbes. His 50% share in the Armand de Brignac liquor brand is largely to thank for the 54-year-old Brooklyn native’s growing bank account. Jay-Z’s combined music and business ventures make him worth an estimated $2.5 billion.

Forbes on Tuesday also released its rundown of all the world’s billionaires, led by entrepreneurs literally operating in a different stratosphere.

French luxury brand owner Bernard Arnault — who oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics companies, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora — topped the World’s Billionaires List with a net worth of $233 billion.

Elon Musk, who’s made a fortune by manufacturing aerospace technology and electric cars — while losing billions on his dubious social media platform X — is worth $195 billion, according to Forbes.

That’s $1 billion more than what his fellow rocket-building entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is reportedly worth. Bezos founded Amazon and stepped down from his role as CEO in 2021, but continues to serve as the executive chairman of the Amazon board.

Forbes said there are currently 2,781 billionaires in the world, which is the most there’s ever been. That includes 265 newcomers who joined the ranks in 2024.

