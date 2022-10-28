1

Taylor Swift Confirms a Midnights Tour Is Coming 'Soonish': 'It's Going to Happen'

Marisa Sullivan
·2 min read

Taylor Swift just delivered her newest album, Midnights — and now she's doubling down with a tour confirmation.

While filming The Graham Norton Show in London, which airs Friday night on BBC One, the "Bejeweled" singer-songwriter, 32, promised that her tour is just around the corner.

"We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," Swift said when asked by host Graham Norton, adding, "We will do it and it will be great."

The Grammy winner also said she is "thrilled" over the fan response following her album drop last week.

"But I do think it's a little accusatory when people say I broke Spotify," Swift joked of smashing the record for most-streamed album in one day. "It was my gorgeous fans that broke Spotify!"

RELATED: Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History

Though the singer-songwriter frequently expresses gratitude for her fans, Swift delved into how the re-recording of her catalog was something "deeply personal" to her after losing the rights to her music from her first six albums when she switched record labels.

"I am thankful to radio stations across the U.S. that will only play my new versions. It is so heartwarming," she expressed. "It is something that I care about but don't expect other people to care about it."

"It is a lot of work, but it is fun, and I can't believe people have got behind it the way they have," Swift added.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Taylor Swift

On her 10th studio album, Swift — who collaborated with Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and boyfriend Joe Alwyn to make the magic happen — writes of love, revenge and public image in the 13 moody, yet versatile, song tracks.

Swift has already released music videos for "Anti-Hero" and "Bejeweled" in the week since Midnights' release.

In the latter video, Swift is joined by a bevy of celebs including Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, Pat McGrath, the HAIM sisters and Antonoff, 38, as she puts an empowering spin on the Cinderella story.

