Taylor Swift performance crasher has been charged with deadly beating

Christian Ewing, who crashed a Taylor Swift performance in 2015, has been charged with fatal beating. (Photo: NBC 7 San Diego)

A man who jumped on stage during a Taylor Swift concert in 2015 and assaulted a security guard was charged in a deadly beating Monday. According to ABC 10, Christian Ewing has been formally charged with killing Gregory Freeman, 57.

Police in San Diego received a 911 call about an assault on Dec. 5. According to the witness, 29-year-old Ewing was hitting a man with an object. The suspect fled the scene, and police found Freeman, who had suffered trauma to his upper body. He died three days later from his injuries.

Ewing was arrested Dec. 21 on a parole violation and rebooked Monday on suspicion of murder, the outlet reports. His arraignment on that charge is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Ewing previously served two years of probation for his assault on Swift’s personal security guard, David Durkin. Ewing jumped onstage at one of the singer’s concerts in 2015 and fought with Durkin, leaving him seriously injured. According to San Diego police officer John Clayton, Ewing said he did it because “I love that girl.”

According to prosecutor, at the time of the Swift-related arrest, Ewing had multiple arrests in several states, including an active warrant for theft in Florida and a felony conviction for transporting drugs from out of state.

The incident may be one of the reasons Swift has used facial recognition in 2018 to identify stalkers.

