Taylor Swift chugs drink at the Super Bowl in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'She is one of us'

David Artavia
Updated ·2 min read
460
Taylor Swift with friends at the Super Bowl
Taylor Swift threw back a couple drinks during the first half of Super Bowl LVIII, and fans loved every minute. (Harry How/Getty Images)
It was a party in the power suite!

Taylor Swift was feeling the love at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday night. During the first half of the game, she and friend, designer Ashley Avignone, wasted no time chugging their drinks.

As soon as Swift was finished, the singer slammed her empty cup in victory.

Swift was at Allegiant Stadium to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers in what's now his fourth time playing the Super Bowl in just five years.

It didn't take long before fans went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their admiration. No shaking it off here!