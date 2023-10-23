Taylor Swift Cheers Travis Kelce on as Kansas City Chiefs Win Against L.A. Chargers

Taylor Swift once again attended a Kansas City Chiefs game amid her rumored romance with tight end Travis Kelce .

Cameras caught the singer-songwriter on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium taking a seat next to Patrick Mahomes ’ wife Brittany. She was also seen wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and a friendship bracelet featuring Kelce’s “87” jersey number in between two hearts. Swift cheered and watched as the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17.

This is Swift’s fourth Chiefs game she’s attended this season. Last week, she traveled back to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ NFL game against the Denver Broncos, one day after the L.A. premiere of her “Eras Tour” film on Oct. 11.

On Oct. 1, when Swift made her second appearance in the stands (this time with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner) to watch the Chiefs tight end, she brought an average of 27 million viewers to NBC and Peacock. The game against the New York Jets ranked as the most-watched Sunday program since the Super Bowl, spiking female viewership by more than 35%. According to Nielsen, 53% more teenage girls watched Sunday Night Football than last season.

Swift made her first surprise NFL appearance at the Sept. 24 game between the Chiefs and Chicago Bears, where the former ended the game with a score of 41-10. Thanks to the pop star’s attendance, the telecast of Fox’s “America’s Game of the Week” delivered a total audience of 24.32 million viewers and scored the highest among female demographics across the ages of 12-17, 18-49.

