Taylor Swift Celebrates National Cat Day with Her Beloved Kitties: 'Hug Your Cat Today'

Happy National Cat Day from Taylor Swift!

The “Lover” singer, 29, celebrated the holiday with a bevy of photos shared on Instagram of her three feline friends: Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey (the latter two kitties are named after the Law & Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy characters played by Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo, respectively).

“Hug your cat today. Or don’t, if your cat hates hugs. But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. 😸😸😸👱🏻‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption for a black-and-white photo of herself snuggling up with Olivia.

On her Instagram Stories, Swift shared several more pictures of her three felines.

In the first, she shared another photo of Olivia, but this time the Scottish fold cat was sprawled out on the floor (in an optimum position to receive some belly rubs). “It’s cat day let’s do this,” Swift wrote atop the photo, adding the National Cat Day hashtag.

The next slide on her Stories showed two of the cat siblings lounging on a rug, as Swift mimed their voices to say “will you play with me?” and “no.” She also highlighted the fact that her doormat says “I hope you like cats.”

Other photos shared by the “You Need to Calm Down” singer included Benjamin posing (“Benjamin why are you a model,” Swift wrote alongside one particularly cute photo) and Meredith and Olivia lounging and purring next to each other.

