Taylor Swift Celebrates ‘Cruel Summer’ Hitting 1 Billion Streams on Spotify: ‘Love You All So Much’

Taylor Swift‘s “Cruel Summer” is the latest song to enter Spotify’s Billions Club.

The music streaming service announced on Sunday (Sept. 3) that the hit single from the pop superstar’s 2019 album, Lover, has surpassed 1 billion streams.

More from Billboard

“It’s been no cruel summer for @taylorswift13 this year,” potify wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Congratulations on another track in the #BillionsClub.”

Swift took to her Instagram Story on Sunday morning to celebrate the achievement. “Summer just got a BILLION TIMES CRUELER,” she wrote under a repost of Spotify’s congratulatory message. “Love you all so much for this.”

The addition of “Cruel Summer” to the streaming platform’s billion-streams club marks Swift’s fifth song to hit the milestone, which has been achieved by a total of 468 tracks (according to Spotify’s own playlist).

It follows her Midnights lead single “Anti-Hero,” and 1989 songs “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off,” as well as her Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack collaboration with Zayn, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Originally released on Swift’s 2019 album, Lover, and later being promoted by Republic Records as a single, “Cruel Summer” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track also topped Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, becoming her 12th leader on the ranking.

In late August, Swift broke another record on Spotify, becoming the first female artist in the streaming platform’s history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.

Best of Billboard

Click here to read the full article.