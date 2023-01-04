Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Is Richer Than All of Us

"Cats" World Premiere - Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, has landed at Number Three on a new list of — wait for it — the world’s wealthiest pets.

The Forbes-style list was compiled by the website AllAboutCats.com, which calculated pet net worth by using Instagram data to estimate “how much each of these pets could make per Instagram.” Additionally, the online tool, Influence Marketing Hub, was used to estimate each pet’s Instagram earnings per post, as well as the average number of likes.

It’s not necessarily the most scientific or exacting methodology, especially when it comes to Olivia Benson, who doesn’t even have her own Instagram account and is basically reaping the benefits of Swift’s massive career. (Another nepo baby!) Nevertheless, according to AllAboutCats, that makes Olivia Benson worth an estimated $97 million.

“The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers,” the website explained.

(No word if Swift’s other two cats, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, are worth the same as Olivia, as they were not mentioned on the list at all. It really is true what they say — nobody wants to work these days.)

Olivia Benson wasn’t the only celebrity pet on the list, though she was the highest ranked below more traditional web-famous animals, the German shepherd Gunther VI ($500 million net worth) and Nala Cat ($100 million). As for the other celeb pets on the list, there’s Oprah Winfrey’s four dogs, each of whom stands to inherit $30 million via their own trust when Oprah dies (seriously); late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s Birman cat, Choupette, who inherited $13 million after Lagerfeld’s death (seriously); and Pontiac, Betty White’s adopted Golden Retriever, who inherited $5 million after the actress’ death (once again, seriously).

