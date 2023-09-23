Taylor Swift’s Call for Fans to Register to Vote Helped Drive Surge in Traffic to Registration Site

The nonpartisan nonprofit Vote.org saw a spike in voter registration, thanks to Taylor Swift.

The organization said it had 157,041 eligible voters visit the site on Tuesday, which was National Voter Registration Day, as well as 35,252 new registrations.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

This came after the Grammy-winning singer took to her Instagram Stories that morning, which has 272 million followers, to encourage her fans to register to vote using Vote.org. She wrote at the time, “Are you registered to vote yet? I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year! Register to vote in less than 2 minutes at vote.org/NVRD.”

The organization said it not only saw record-breaking traffic it its site, making it the largest National Voter Registration Day since 2020, but it also saw a 72 percent increase in 18-year-olds registering compared to 2019 and a 115 percent increase compared to 2022.

“Time and time again young people are showing up and demonstrating they care about their rights and access to the ballot box,” said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org. “During the day on Tuesday we saw a 1226% jump in participation the hour after Taylor Swift posted. Our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes – a number that Taylor Swift would be proud of.”

This isn’t the first time the “Cruel Summer” singer has directed her Swifties to register to vote or talked about the importance of casting a ballot.

In 2018, she also posted on her social media, urging her followers to register in a politically charged post, in which she also endorsed two Democratic candidates. At that time, Vote.org also saw a sizable increase in registrations.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.