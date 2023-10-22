Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes — Plus Baby Bronze — Dance and Cheer Together During Chiefs-Chargers Game

Mahomes carried her baby boy as the two women enjoyed each other's company at Arrowhead Stadium

David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are vibing together!

The pop superstar, 33, was spotted next to Brittany, wife of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, inside the Mahomes’ suite at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The NFL posted a video of the pair laughing and dancing as they cheered on the Chiefs. Swift, who was there to support Travis Kelce, was seen with a drink in her hand, while Brittany, 28, had her 11-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III on her hip. (She also shares 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye with Patrick, 28.)

Another video shared on X shows them excitedly reacting to a touchdown in the second quarter followed by a handshake of their own.

Swift was previously spotted entering Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in a golf cart with her security team. Before then, she enjoyed a pregame party with retired NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar.

The Grammy winner wore a red Chiefs T-shirt to the game to support Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end, amid their newfound relationship.

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs’ matchup against the Charges is the fourth game Swift has attended since she was first seen cheering him on at the Sept. 24 game where the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears. She later left Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce, 34, in his convertible.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Swift then publicly linked up with Brittany for the first time a week later when she attended dinner with her and pals Sophie Turner and Blake Lively. The next day, all of them, including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more celebs, cheered as the Chiefs won against the New York Jets 23-30 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The “Karma” singer-songwriter was seen hanging at Arrowhead Stadium with Brittany again, as well as Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, at the Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 13.

Ahead of Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs-Broncos matchup, both she and Kelce made surprise cameos on SNL, where they were spotted holding hands while out at dinner before the show and at the after-party at Catch Steak in New York City.

At the post-show bash, a source told PEOPLE of the couple, “Taylor and Travis were there all night and they were so smiley, they were so happy. The insider also shared that they were super affectionate throughout the night as they kept giving each other kisses.

The following night, the pair also stepped out holding hands after having dinner at the Waverly Inn restaurant in the Big Apple.



