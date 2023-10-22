Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game with touchdown handshake

Taylor Swift is giving Swifties another encore of the athletic kind.

The pop superstar headed to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs tight end and rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce during the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Swift was spotted wearing a festive, red Chiefs sweater and a bracelet featuring Kelce's team number 87 for her game-day attire.

Swift was also seen sitting — and dancing — alongside Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , during the game's first quarter. In a moment of excitement following the Chiefs' first touchdown, the pair teamed up for a celebratory handshake.

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson teased Swift’s appearance in an X post Sunday morning. “For those asking #TravisKelce told me he expects #TaylorSwift to be in the stadium today,” Wolfson wrote.

The outing marks Swift’s fourth appearance at a Chiefs game since the “Karma” singer and Kelce were first spotted together during the Chiefs’ Sept. 24 match against the Chicago Bears. Swift sat in a suite with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and cheered him on to a 41-10 victory.

The game was the most-watched matchup of the week, drawing 24.3 million viewers and ranking first among women ages 12 to 49.

Swift turned the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets into a star-studded affair when she brought a full entourage to the Big Apple event. The “Antihero” songstress stood next to actress Blake Lively throughout the NFL match, with both of them cheering throughout the game.

Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds also attended with his "Deadpool 3" co-star and fellow Marvel actor Hugh Jackman. Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner was spotted in the booth and later walking out with the Grammy-winning singer at the end of the game.

Swift also attended the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12. The singer, who donned a black dress paired with a red varsity jacket, was seen chatting with Donna Kelce as well as making a kissy face for the camera for a photo with a young spectator.

During the game, Swift linked up with another star athlete's plus-one for some game-time celebration. Swift stood next to Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, and the peppy duo excitedly cheered during the match.

Third time's a charm: Taylor Swift spotted once again at Travis Kelce football game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are suddenly everywhere. Why we're invested – and is that OK?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Chargers game