Taylor Swift gets the squad back together, hangs with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Haim after Joe Alwyn split

Taylor Swift gets support from her famous friends amid Joe Alwyn split. (Photos: Getty Images)

The squad is back!

Taylor Swift is surrounding herself with (very famous) friends in the wake of her breakup from Joe Alwyn — and the singer's inner circle isn't doing much to dispel rumors that the split was possibly more dramatic than initially reported.

On Thursday, Swift enjoyed a night out in New York City with pals Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana. The group went to private club Zero Bond in photos obtained by Page Six. The outing came one night after Swift was photographed having dinner with Lively and Ryan Reynolds in the Big Apple.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dine at hot spot Casa Cipriani. (Photos: The Image Direct)

Newly single Swift is giving off 2014 vibes by getting key members of her squad back together. Circa the "Bad Blood" era, it seemed as if the Grammy winner was hanging out with a different famous person all the time. However, she revealed in a 2019 essay for Elle titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30" she would've done some things differently back then. Swift wrote how "never being popular as a kid was always an insecurity for me" and that her childhood insecurity played a role in the in-your-face squad situation.

"Even as an adult, I still have recurring flashbacks of sitting at lunch tables alone or hiding in a bathroom stall, or trying to make a new friend and being laughed at. In my 20s, I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend. So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone," she wrote. "It's important to address our long-standing issues before we turn into the living embodiment of them."

Lively, Hadid and the Haim sisters have stood the test of time, though, as they've been close friends of Swift's for years and they are very much rallying around her now. Swifties noticed that Lively, Hadid, the Haim sisters and Reynolds all apparently unfollowed Alwyn after hanging out with the superstar. So did Swift's brother, Austin.

News of Alwyn and Swift's split surfaced earlier this month. Although neither star has confirmed the reports; the "Lavender Haze" songstress has hinted at a change in her relationship status amid her wildly successful "Eras Tour." It's unclear what led to the breakup, but the internet certainly has a theory.