Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Debut ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Music Video Starring Miles Teller

Less than 24 hours after teasing their collaboration, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have dropped the highly anticipated music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.”

The visual, from Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” re-recorded album, dramatizes one of the “From the Vault” tracks that didn’t make Swift’s original 2012 album. Miles Teller plays Swift’s ex, who has flashbacks to their failed relationship on his wedding day. At the ceremony, a mischievous Swift knocks over the groom figurine on top of the cake (and sneaks a taste of icing before tearing into the frilly dessert), chugs wine after giving a toast, and goofs off with younger guests. At one point, Teller’s character envisions Swift as the bride as she sings “Does it make you feel sad that the love that you’re looking for is the love that you had?”

The six-minute music video marks the first time that Lively, the actor most recognizable from “Gossip Girl” and “A Simple Favor,” has stepped behind the camera. Matthew Libatique, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of “Black Swan” and “A Star Is Born,” served as director of photography on the music video, while country music star Chris Stapleton lent his voice to harmonies.

“The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake,” Swift wrote Monday morning on Twitter.

The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.https://t.co/Gm4xT1vuNk pic.twitter.com/G0T66YdzMz — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 15, 2021

“I Bet You Think About Me” is the second high-profile music video from Swift in the past three days. On Friday, she premiered the short film for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which was written and directed by Swift and stars “Stranger Things” actor Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

Swift had a busy weekend. After promoting her new album on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” she appeared as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” comes nearly a decade after the original album, featuring hits like “22,” “We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” was released. While on “Seth Meyers,” Swift explained the reasoning behind re-recording her old albums.

“You probably don’t know this,” she told the “Late Night” audience, “but most of your favorite artists don’t own their work.” Swift vaguely referenced her legal battle with her former music label Big Machine Records, saying “The music industry is eh, you know?”

“There was something that happened years ago where I made it very clear I wanted to be able to buy my own music, and that opportunity wasn’t given to me. It was sold to someone else,” Swift said. “So I just figured, I was the one who made this music first, I can just make it again. So that’s what we’re doing.”

Watch the full music video below:

