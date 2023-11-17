Taylor Swift Is Being Honored In Brazil With A Projection On Christ The Redeemer — Here’s How It Happened

If you're new and need to get caught up, the most important thing to know here is that Taylor Swift is playing in Brazil this weekend, and Brazilian Swifties, like Brazilian fans of anything, have been so extra in the best way.

Last week, Taylor fans began lobbying for something to be projected onto the statue of Christ the Redeemer in her honor. The most popular idea was to use the Junior Jewels t-shirt from her "You Belong With Me" music video.

Big Machine
Big Machine

Of course, Swifties love to clown. But things got real on Sunday when Eduardo Paes, the mayor of Rio, got on the trend.

The Mayor got on Twitter himself to reply to fans' requests. "Dear @taylorswift13 fans," he wrote, "I'm going to ask dear Father Omar to see if we can get this honor. He's the guy who runs the projections at @cristoredentor!"

Eduardo Paes

Well, Taylor fans flocked to Father Omar's Instagram page, asking for him to pay tribute to her via the statue. The comments were hilarious — please look at this sample of the comments that are under every single recent post. I'm dying.

comment section of an instagram post with comments from swifties saying things like "Father please pay homage to Taylor Swift" and "padre por favor a taylor swift!!!"

(And note that I just pressed "translate" for these, so "in the river" really means "in Rio," lol.)

instagram.com

Father Omar posted an Instagram story saying, “@taylorswift fans, we received your comments with great joy and await contact from the singer's advisors.” Aaaand he kept getting more comments. This one made me laugh:

For context, Brazilian fans didn't want to be one-upped by the warm welcome that Argentina gave to Taylor. They must outdo Argentina. At all costs. 

And yes, Fr. Omar agreed to dress up the statue — but only if Swifties could manage to donate clean water and 20,000 panettone (that Italian Christmas bread we all know and love) for local charities. Which they pulled off, of course.

View this photo on Instagram

On Thursday night, the Instagram page of the Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer just posted that it's official — the statue has been adorned!

View this photo on Instagram

"We did it, Swifties!" the Sanctuary wrote in their caption. "Many thanks to all who donated! Make it a wonderful day!" And the comments are so endearing.

instagram.com
instagram.com

And, indeed, somebody out there has already made a Father Omar bracelet!

Twitter: @moonlitaqmrine

It's worth it to note that designs are projected onto the statue often, for things of cultural importance such as soccer matches or climate awareness.

View this photo on Instagram

And of course, Twitter is going wild for this:

Twitter: @TheSwiftSociety

Big Machine

Twitter: @dressexile

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Twitter: @noitskatelyn

George Walker IV / AP

Twitter: @partofmanic

Twitter: @angeldustlacy

And, finally:

Twitter: @besttofswift

I think it's such a sweet gesture — and such a big deal! Shoutout to the Brazilian Swifties who donated and made this happen. I hope you all have a fantastic weekend watching the Eras Tour!

