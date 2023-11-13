Taylor Swift Asks Fans Not to Throw Objects on Stage at Buenos Aires Concert: ‘It Really Freaks Me Out’

Taylor Swift asked fans at her Buenos Aires concert on Sunday night to not throw objects on stage, saying “it really freaks me out.”

During the “Evermore” part of her Eras Tour set, Swift took a pause to address the crowd after a presumed present from a fan landed next to her piano. “Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage, because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it,” Swift said via video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Taylor Swift Updates. “I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”

The throwing of objects at live music events has become a disturbing trend in recent months. In June, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a concertgoer’s phone, which led to a man being arrested and charged with assault. That same month, pop singer Ava Max was slapped by an audience member. Max later wrote on X, “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye.” Country artist Kelsea Ballerini was also hit by a thrown object at a show, prompting her to say: “If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”

Swift just kicked off the South American leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Argentina this week, where she played three shows. Sunday night’s concert was originally set to take place on Friday, but was delayed due to inclement weather.

During her Saturday show, Swift seemingly confirmed her rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who flew to Argentina to support her. To the surprise of even her dancers, Swift appeared to change the lyrics to her hit song “Karma” to reference Kelce, singing: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me.”

