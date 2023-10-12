Taylor Swift Arrives at Chiefs-Broncos Game to Cheer on Travis Kelce, One Day After Her ‘Eras Tour’ Premiere

Taylor Swift has traveled back to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ NFL game against the Denver Broncos, one day after the premiere of her “Eras Tour” film Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Since Swift was first rumored to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce , Swift has now appeared at three of tight end’s last four games — giving the NFL a major boost in ratings and sparking a media craze, with color commentators even weighing in on the trend during the game.

Swift arrived at the game at about 6:30 local time, approximately 45 minutes before kickoff. She quickly found her way to a luxury suite at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, accompanied by Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Taylor Swift in the house for TNF 🙌 #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/Swf7x9SuGf — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2023

Thursday Night Football was initially low-key about Swift’s arrival during the pregame, noting that the musician had arrived “in the building” without showing her on the broadcast. A few minutes later, the Prime Video broadcast showed a brief clip of her settling down in the suite. A pre-taped interview of Kelce followed, with the tight end touching on his relationship with Swift.

The singer-songwriter attended the Chiefs-Jets game two weeks ago with Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds among those joining her in the stands. About 27 million viewers tuned into NBC’s Sunday Night Football that day. Moreover, Kelce’s jersey sales have increased by an astounding 400% since Swift first entered the NFL world.

The Swift football frenzy began in Week 3 of the NFL season, when the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears, and the attention surrounding her attendance at Chiefs games has yet to subside in Week 5.

The NFL immediately capitalized on Swift’s massive popularity, posting about her on its social media accounts and frequently showing her on camera throughout broadcasts.

Other brands are also taking advantage. When a photo of Swift at a game went viral with the caption “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch”, Heinz launched special a “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” edition of its condiment blend. Even the Empire State Building also changed its colors to red and white in honor of the photo.

On Wednesday night, the singer attended the premiere of her concert movie “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” at Los Angeles’s AMC Grove theater, with other celebrity attendees like Beyoncé and Adam Sandler showing their support at the event. Swift gave a speech before the film screened to the audience of “hand-selected” fans and supporter, saying “I’ve always had fun doing this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career — that’s crazy. I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the ‘Eras Tour.’ It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life.”

She concluded by saying, “I think the fans will see — and the dancers, you’ll all see — how much you are main characters in this film. And I love you so much. I appreciate you being here because this night it is a core memory for me and you’re a part of it. And you decided you wanted to spend your evening here with us. So I really hope you have fun. I hope you love it so much.”

