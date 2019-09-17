Taylor Swift Announces U.S. Tour for 2020 — And It’s Only Hitting Two Cities

Click here to read the full article.

Taylor Swift was widely expected to tour in 2020, following this year’s release of “Lover,” as she traditionally has in the year after she puts an album out. Swift has indeed announced her concert lineup for next year — but it only includes four U.S. dates.

She’ll perform July 25-26 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as the first attraction of any kind at the brand new NFL stadium where the Rams and Chargers will thereafter play. The following weekend, July 31 and August 1, Swift’s show switches coasts to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The shows are being billed as “her only U.S. concert dates in 2020” and dubbed “Lover Fest West” and “Lover Fest East.”

Swift simultaneously announced eight other international shows — and when it comes to the global market, “additional U.K. and international dates and festivals will be announced soon,” a release said.

The music industry was already abuzz Tuesday morning with speculation about why Swift’s American dates are so limited and whether she plans to hit the rest of the U.S. in 2021 or perhaps simply move on to the next album cycle from there.

In any case, the super-limited run here means fans from around the country will scramble to get tickets for the four L.A. and Massachusetts shows. The public on-sale is Oct. 17. Through her affiliation with Capital One, cardholders will have an opportunity to buy tickets Oct. 15-16, possibly causing a rush to sign up with that credit company.

Fans who signed up for the Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fans program for her 2018 Reputation Tour will have an even earlier crack at tickets on Oct. 14 and can start RSVP-ing today for “preferred presale access,” i.e., an early spot in line. New “verified fans” can start registering for the service Sept. 19 and get in virtual line behind the existing ones. It’s expected that, as is standard for a show with so many different on-sale times, allotments of tickets will be held back for each, so the concerts won’t sell out before the general sale date. Ticket prices have not been announced.

The full lineup:

​June 20 – Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium)

June 24 – The Waldbühne (Berlin, Germany)

June 26 – Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway)

July 1 – Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)

July 3 – Open’er Festival (Gdynia, Poland)

July 5 – Festival de Nîmes (Nîmes, France)

July 9 – NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)

July 18 – Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

July 25 – SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

July 26 – SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

July 31- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

August 1- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

