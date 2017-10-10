Taylor Swift Announces First Shows Following ‘Reputation’ Release

The pop princess is ready to return to the stage!

Taylor Swift is set to return to the stage for her first shows following the release of her upcoming album Reputation.

The pop star’s rep confirmed that she will play two radio concerts in December -- 99.7 Now!’s Poptopia in San Jose, California, on Dec. 2, and B96 Jingle Bash in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 7.

The holiday shows typically feature short sets from a range of acts, with , Ed Sheeran and Fifth Harmony also set to play the Chicago bash, while The Chainsmokers and Niall Horan will join Swift in San Jose.

With Swift preparing to drop the highly-anticipated Reputation on Nov. 10, the concerts are set to be some of Swift's first following the album’s release, and will mark the singer's first shows since her Super Bowl week performance in Houston, Texas, in February.

With her return to the limelight looming, the “Blank Space” singer got busy engaging with fans on social media over the weekend.

Answering "Yes" on a fan’s poll about whether they should ask their crush to homecoming, also answered questions on Swifties’ Instagram live videos.

When asked where the GRAMMY winner’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well” was, a screenshot shows Swift responding, “It’s somewhere in a drawer. I don’t know, I don’t know.”

She also assured fans that her cats, Meredith and Olivia, are alive and well -- and “still very fuzzy.”

