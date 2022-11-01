Taylor Swift Announces Dates for Eras Tour: 'A Journey Through the Musical Eras of My Career'

aylor Swift's song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"

Taylor Swift is officially hitting the road again.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old Grammy winner announced the U.S. dates of her upcoming tour following the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which recently dropped on Oct. 21.

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift wrote on social media alongside her announcement.

Swift added, "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

She went on to reveal the dates of the tour in her posts on Twitter and Instagram. The festivities will kick off March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap Aug. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Swift continued her caption by announcing that several other well-known artists, including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, would be performing with her, sharing who will be joining her onstage alongside each applicable date.

"Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me: @paramore, @radvxz, @phoebebridgers, @girlinred, @whereismuna, @haimtheband, @gracieabrams, @gayle and @owennmusic," Swift said.

She concluded, "I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming 🥰."

Swift's announcement comes days after she teased a tour just around the corner, following the record-breaking release of Midnights.

"We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," the "Bejeweled" singer-songwriter said when asked by host Graham Norton on his show, adding, "We will do it and it will be great."

Swift also said she is "thrilled" over the fan response following her album drop the previous week.

"But I do think it's a little accusatory when people say I broke Spotify," she joked about smashing the record for most-streamed album in one day. "It was my gorgeous fans that broke Spotify!"

Fans who hope to snag tickets early can register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program now through Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET, according to a release. Those who receive a code will be able to purchase tickets through a presale beginning Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

A Capital One cardholder presale will also be held starting the same day, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. local venue time, through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time, or while supplies last.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time. They will range in price from $49 to $449, with VIP packages going for $199 up to $899, per the release.