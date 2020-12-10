Taylor Swift announces another surprise album: 'Evermore,' a 'sister record' to hit 'Folklore'

We think we've seen this film before. Less than five months after she dropped her hit album "Folklore" with less than a day's notice, Taylor Swift announced Thursday another surprise album will debut at midnight.

"Evermore," which Swift dubs a "sister record" to "Folklore," is her ninth studio album and will feature 15 songs, plus two bonus tracks. It's another collaboration with The National's Aaron Dessner, producer Jack Antonoff, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and William Bowery, aka Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs," Swift wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before."

The singer teased she welcomed "some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around." The track list reveals Haim will join Bon Iver and The National as featured artists.

A music video for the song "Willow" is also scheduled to release at midnight.

Swift noted the move was a departure from her previous albums, which she treated as "one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."

"There was something different with folklore," she reflected. "In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

"Evermore" marks Swift's third album in less than two years. The announcement comes as a surprise particularly as she has been updating fans about the process of re-recording her first five albums.

Story continues

Swift, who turns 31 on Sunday, said she decided to surprise fans with the album this week ahead of her birthday, because it's her lucky number, 13, backwards.

"You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!" she wrote. "I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you."

The entire selist:

"Willow"

"Champagne Problems"

"Gold Rush"

"'Tis the Damn Season"

"Tolerate It"

"No Body, No Crime" (feat. Haim)

"Happiness"

"Dorothea"

"Coney Island" (feat. The National)

"Ivy"

"Cowboy Like Me"

"Long Story Short"

"Marjorie"

"Closure"

"Evermore" (feat. Bon Iver)

Bonus tracks:

"Right Where You Left Me"

"It's Time to Go"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift reveals next album: 'Evermore,' sister to 'Folklore'