Taylor Swift announces new album after winning 13th Grammy

As most Taylor Swift fans know, 13 is the singer’s lucky number. Sunday night, Swift won her 13th Grammy award and surprised fans by announcing she would be releasing a new album in honor of the fans on April 19.

Swift won the award for best pop vocal album — her second time winning the award. In 2016, she won the same Grammy with “1989.”

During her acceptance speech for the award, she announced she would be releasing an album with all-new music on April 19, per Variety, saying:

“OK, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

True to her promise, right after the announcement, she posted more details to social media, including a link to her store to purchase the vinyl version of “The Tortured Poets Department.”

All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

“All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19,” the post read.

We know the album has 16 tracks and one bonus track.

She teased some of the lyrics, including, “All’s fair in love and poetry,” “My muses acquired like bruises,” “my talismans and charms” and “The tick tick tick of love bombs.”

Fans are already speculating that the title itself could be a reference to Swift’s ex-boyfriend actor Joe Alwyn, referring to a 2022 Variety interview that Alwyn said he, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott share a WhatsApp group text titled “The Tortured Man Club.”

While Swifties are often “clowning” and claiming Swift is dropping hints to something new, there was good reason to believe something new really was happening on Sunday.

Sunday morning, Swift changed her profile picture on social media to a black and white version of the photo. And her site went dark with an error code. Super sleuth fans decrypted it to find that the source code was intentional and not an actual error.

Swift liked a couple posts that figured out the clue. She also entered the show wearing a flowing white gown paired with long black gloves and sporting a choker necklace with a clock face showing 11:59.

Track list names have not been released, except for “The Manuscript,” a bonus track to the album, according to her site.

