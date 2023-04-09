Report: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after 6 years together

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly ended their relationship. (Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly called it quits after a six-year relationship.

Entertainment Tonight first reported news of the breakup between the music icon, 33, and the British actor, 32, on Saturday evening. The split was described as "amicable," and is said to have occurred a few weeks ago. "It was not dramatic," ET was told. "The relationship had just run its course. It's why Alwyn hasn't been spotted at any [Eras] shows." The news was later confirmed by PEOPLE.

Swift, who is currently on her Eras tour, will continue her concert schedule, which is set to hit Tampa next week.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to representatives for Swift and Alwyn, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

The couple first met in 2016, and confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May 2018, posting identical photos of themselves in the same desert location. Still, they have remained notoriously mum on their relationship over the years due to heavy media scrutiny. Alwyn, who is known for roles in projects like Conversations with Friends and The Favourite, has deflected rumors of an engagement between the two in interviews.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," he previously told WSJ. Magazine. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

While Swift has also avoided commenting publicly on the relationship, she avidly writes about her love life in her music. Back in 2012, she shared that while she doesn't "talk about my personal life in great detail. I write about it in my songs, and I feel like you can share enough about your life in your music to let people know what you’re going through."

She later confirmed to ET that "Lavender Haze," the opening track off her album Midnights, was inspired by Alwyn.

"I happened on the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love," Swift shared at the time. "If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful."

Swift went on to say that being in the "lavender haze" means you'll "do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud."

"I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody they're going to weigh in on it," Swift added. "Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."