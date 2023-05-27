Taylor Swift and Ice Spice team up for dreamy 'Karma' music video

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift just dropped the official music video for her song "Karma." But instead of the Swift-only Midnights version, the singer treated the world to a "Karma" remix, off Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) and featured rapper Ice Spice.

The fantastical music video begins with the familiar “Karma” intro, followed by Ice Spice saying “Karma is that girl like…” The video continues with shots of Swift as the scales of justice, the 33-year-old singer sitting in an hourglass trickling sand and the “Princess Diana” rapper sitting in a seashell, holding a pearl. There’s even a moment where the duo lasso the moon and the planet Jupiter.

“I LOVE her music videos so much,” commented a fan. “They're colorful and the details are so accurate that u can see they really loved what they were doing. She just never disappoints. THE best artist of our generation.”

“The work she puts into her music is outrageous! She’s gonna break the internet again and I’m Here For It!!” wrote another.

At the time of publishing, the video had over 3.2 million views.

Swift announced the collab days prior on Instagram.

“Um. SO much to tell you," the star, who is currently in the middle of touring, announced in a post. "I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album."

On Friday, Swift continued to surprise audiences by bringing the 23-year-old rapper out for the “Karma” remix at MetLife in New Jersey. The singer debuted the song’s music video in the background as the two performed.

“The way the whole stadium screamed when Ice literally popped up unannounced,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post. “Getting to world premiere the 'Karma' music video I directed with my dancers who were in it - Playing 'Getaway Car' with Jack and hearing everyone shout the lyrics - I love you @icespice I love you @jackantonoff I love you all in that crazy crowd last night - can’t wait to get back out there tonight.”

Some Swifties are less than pleased about the Ice Spice collab, due to previous comments made by the singer’s current rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy. It was reported that in February, The 1975 frontman laughed at racist comments about the Bronx-born singer on The Adam Friedland Show podcast.

“Taylor Swift failing to address the racist comments Matt Healy made towards Ice Spice and then finding a way to profit off of her with a new collab is a textbook example of white woman feminism. It’s convenient, manipulative and continues to shield and protect white men,” wrote a Twitter user.

In April, Healy issued an apology to the rapper while performing onstage in Auckland, New Zealand.

A fan captured video of the star sharing his apology. “I never meant to hurt anybody,” Healy said. “I'm sorry if I've offended you and, like, Ice Spice, I'm sorry."