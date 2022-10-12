Taylor Swift adds details about new collab with Lana Del Rey: 'Absolutely love her'

Taylor Swift, shown at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, left, and Lana Del Rey, shown arriving at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles. The two artists collaborated on a new track on Swift's upcoming album, "Midnights." (Evan Agostini; Jordan Strauss / Invision via AP)

Taylor Swift had a lot to say Tuesday night on Instagram about her upcoming track with Lana Del Rey.

The 11-time Grammy winner confirmed "Snow on the Beach" would appear on her upcoming album "Midnights," set for release on Oct. 21, in a TikTok last week.

In the new video, Swift dished on how she is "such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey" and the meaning behind their track.

"The song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they're falling in love with you," Swift said. "Sort of in this, sort of, cataclysmic faded moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment.

"And you're kind of looking around going like, 'Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is it Is this real? Is this happening? Is it really happening?' Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach."

Swift then noted how excited she was to join forces with Del Rey, who she described as "one of the best musical artists ever."

"The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I'm going to be grateful for for life," Swift said of Del Rey. "Absolutely love her and I really hope you love this song as much as I do."

In an Instagram video posted last month, the "All Too Well" musician can be seen collaborating with producer Jack Antonoff on the piano. Antonoff has been featured as a producer on every Swift album since 2014's "1989" and produced Del Rey's 2019 album "Norman F— Rockwell!" and 2021's "Chemtrails Over the Country Club."

Swift on Thursday revealed the track list for “Midnights,” which chronicles “the stories of 13 sleepless nights.”

In a series of hourly, middle-of-the-night TikToks from last Thursday to Friday night, the 32-year-old singer revealed the 13 songs.

Side A, she said, leads with “Lavender Haze,” a “Mad Men” reference to her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, and continues with “Maroon,” “Anti-Hero,” “Snow on the Beach,” “You’re on Your Own, Kid” and “Midnight Rain.”

Side B features “Question...?” “Vigilante S—,” “Bejeweled,” “Labyrinth,” “Karma” (a track rumored to be about her drama with rapper Kanye West and reality star Kim Kardashian), “Sweet Nothing” and “Mastermind.”

In a video shared last week, the "Blank Space" singer said that “Anti-Hero” is her favorite song that she’s ever written and delves deep into her insecurities and her struggle with her “unmanageably sized” life.

Swift announced “Midnights” in August after winning video of the year" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

“We lie awake in love and and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she wrote on Twitter in August, sharing an image of tracks numbered from “one” to “thirteen” accompanying the album announcement. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we’ll meet ourselves.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.