Taylor Swift achieves historic Taylor Sweep at the VMAs

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were the Taylor Swift show. She won every televised category she was nominated in, including Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero,” which marked her record-extending fourth victory in the category. Check out the complete list of VMA winners here.

Swift previously won Video of the Year for “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar, “You Need to Calm Down” and “All Too Well.” No one else has ever claimed four Moon Persons in the category. in addition to Video of the Year, “Anti-Hero” also claimed prizes for Best Pop, Song of the Year and Best Direction. Swift helmed the video herself, and this marks her third victory as a director following her wins for “The Man” and “All Too Well.” She is now tied with Oscar winner Spike Jonze and Oscar nominee David Fincher as the most honored director in VMAs history.

But Swift wasn’t the only artist who had a good night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Shakira and Karol G won Best Collaboration for “TQG” in addition to Shakira claiming the honorary Video Vanguard Award for her body of work. Ice Spice claimed Best New Artist. Nicki Minaj won a record-extending fifth VMA for Best Hip-Hop for “Super Freaky Girl.” Maneskin claimed Best Rock for “The Loneliest” after winning Best Alternative at last year’s event. Anitta took home Best Latin for the second year in a row, this time for “Funk Rave.” Rema and Selena Gomez won the very first Best Afrobeats award for their crossover hit “Calm Down.” And Stray Kids won their first Best K-Pop award for “S-Class.”

