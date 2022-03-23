Taylor Momsen makes first red carpet appearance in 5 years

Taylor Momsen was one of the many celebrities, including Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, LL Cool J, Avril Lavigne and more, who walked the red carpet Tuesday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

It was especially significant, though, for the Pretty Reckless rocker, a former actress best known for her roles in Gossip Girl and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, whose appearance was the first of that kind in five years. (Her band actually won the award for Rock Artist of the Year in 2021, but she didn't attend.)

Momsen made her return in a lacy black mini dress, with a plunging neckline, paired with platform combat boots. Her appearance was one of many that producers had advertised ahead of the event, and she took the stage later on for the presentation of the award for Alternative Song of the Year.

On Momsen's social media, she marked the evening with several posts on social media, including video from backstage and a snapshot of herself seated in the audience with model and America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum.

While Momsen has been focused on her music for the past decade, she told E! News that she's not against a return to acting.

"I never say never any more in life, especially now with all the curveballs the world is throwing everyone," she said. "But no immediate plans."

What is definitely in her future is more time with her band, which formed before the last episode of Gossip Girl aired in December 2012. They released their fourth album, Death by Rock and Roll, last year, and they're taking it on an international tour that begins next month.