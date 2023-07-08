Taylor Swift reunites with ex boyfriend Taylor Lautner for a music video. Here’s what to know about the 'Speak Now' surprise.

Taylor Swift welcomed her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner onto the stage at her Eras Tour performance on Friday evening in Kansas City. (Photo: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

It was Taylor times two at Taylor Swift's Kansas City Eras Tour performance on Friday evening, when the singer brought ex-boyfriend and good friend Taylor Lautner onstage to celebrate his role in her new music video, "I Can See You."

Joined by Joey King and Presley Cash, both of whom appeared in Swift's 2011 music video for "Mean" and appear in the new video alongside Lautner, Swift told the crowd how influential Lautner, 31, was on her life back when the couple dated in 2009.

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video," Swift, now 33, told the massive audience at Arrowhead Stadium. "He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

The new video shows Lautner, King, and Presley breaking into a vault to steal a Speak Now version of Swift back — a nod to Swift finally owning her own version of the album following the controversial sale of her masters to Scooter Braun.

"He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends and it's very convenient because we all share the same first name."…

Lautner echoed Swift's sentiments, speaking to the singer in front of the crowd.

"I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are," Variety reported. "You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you."

On Twitter, Swift went into more detail, again praising the Twilight star for his role in the video.

"Shout out to Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set," she shared. "The Tale of 3 Taylors," she added, referencing Lautner's now-wife, Taylor Dome.

What happened between Taylor and Taylor?

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner in 2009. (Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

Swift and Lautner, who appeared together in the movie Valentine's Day, reportedly dated for several months back in the fall of 2009, but ultimately called it quits that December. When she released her Speak Now album the following year featuring her anthem "Back to December," fans speculated that the song was about her relationship with Lautner. Later, Swift shared that the tune was largely an apology.

“It’s almost word-for-word. It is a song and a conversation that needed to happen because I don’t want to hurt people. If you unintentionally do so, you’ve got to make that better,” Swift told USA Today. “I feel so comfortable singing about these details and these relationships and listing times, dates, details, names. But when it comes to an interview and they say, ‘Are you dating this person?’ or ‘Did you date this person?’ or ‘What’s your current relationship status?’ I suddenly feel very shy.”

What’s their relationship like in 2023

These days, things are all copacetic between Swift and Lautner. As for Lautner's feelings on being included in Swift's musical repertoire, the Twilight star said back in May that he has no problem with it.

"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," he told TODAY.com. "Praying for John," he added, referring to Swift's ex John Mayer, the rumored subject of her song "Dear John" from Speak Now. While Swift and Mayer have repeatedly sung about each other in their music, last month, Swift asked fans at one of the stops along her Eras Tour to avoid trolling alleged subjects of her re-released songs online, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

In a unique twist, Lautner's now-wife, Dome, has repeatedly stated that she's a devoted Swiftie. During a podcast appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, February, Dome called herself an "OG T-Swift fan."

"Don't you have a photo with her when you were like 9 years old or something?" Lautner asked his wife, whom he married in 2022.

"I went to one of her first concerts like ever. It was at the tiniest theater. My best friend loved her, and then I did too," she explained. Dome added that she believes Speak Now, the album in which "Back to December" is featured, is "probably one of the best albums of all time. The lyrics are insane."