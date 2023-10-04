Taylor Kelce Thinks NFL Is 'Overdoing' It With Him And Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce thinks the NFL might be “overdoing” its coverage of his budding connection with singer Taylor Swift.

Kelce made the comments Wednesday on his “New Heights” podcast in reaction to the attention that was focused on the singer during Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and the New York Jets.

At various times throughout the game, NBC cameras cut to Swift sitting in a luxury box watching the game with friends Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman, among others.

The massive amount of attention inspired Kelce’s brother and co-host, fellow NFL pro Jason Kelce, to bluntly ask if maybe things are a bit...much?

“Is the NFL overdoing it?” Jason Kelce asked his brother. “Take away your feelings for Taylor Swift.”

At first, Travis Kelce focused on what he thought were the positives.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” he said. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.”

Still, he admitted that, “at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure…especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it.”

He later lamented that celebrities like Swift who come to the games “aren’t there to be thrown on the TV.”

Jason Kelce thought the NFL’s reaction to Swift’s appearance at two of his brother’s games might partially be overblown because “the NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games.”

He added: “Basketball has it figured out…[celebrities are] court side, they show them once or twice and then they get back to the game. The NFL is like, ‘Look at all these A-list celebrities at the game! Show them! Show them!’ Dude, show them once and get a little clip, but you can’t be overboard with it.”

You can hear the whole exchange below.

Travis Kelce’s next game with the Chiefs is Sunday in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings. No word yet on if Swift, who is currently on a break from her Eras Tour until it picks back up in November, will attend that game.

