Taylor Armstrong Joins Real Housewives of Orange County, Becoming First Housewife to Move Franchises

Taylor Armstrong hasn't had "enough" of the Real Housewives just yet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, is returning to the popular Bravo franchise — this time, as cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal Armstrong is joining the series for its upcoming 17th season. When she does, she'll make history as the first Housewife ever to make the jump across franchises since it premiered back in 2006.

Armstrong was one of the founding members of RHOBH when it premiered in 2010. She remained on the show as a Housewife for the first three seasons and has appeared as a guest many times since.

Ahead of RHOBH's season 2 premiere, Armstrong made headlines when she filed for divorce from her husband of 6 years, Russell, citing physical and verbal abuse. Russell died by suicide on Aug. 15, 2011, exactly a month after their split was announced.

Since then, Armstrong has become an outspoken advocate for survivors of domestic violence, speaking about the topic in engagements across the country.

She married attorney John Bluhe, 64, in 2014. They live in Orange County now with Kennedy, her 16-year-old daughter from her marriage to Russell.

Armstrong returned to reality TV this past June on Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. She starred in the series alongside her one-time RHOBH costar Brandi Glanville, former RHONY Housewives Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, and RHOC legends Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

Armstrong will be in fine company with Judge on the new season of Orange County — the CUT Fitness founder confirmed her return on July 20.

Judge's RHOC encore comes a year after Heather Dubrow (who costarred on the show with Judge in seasons 7–11) rejoined to the series for season 16.

Returning favorites Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson rounded out the return favorites last season. Newest additions Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener both recently confirmed their exits from the show after only one season.

Production on season 17 of RHOC is expected to begin later this summer. No premiere date has been announced yet.